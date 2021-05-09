$517.90 Million in Sales Expected for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will post $517.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $517.30 million to $518.50 million. National Vision reported sales of $469.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.32. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Vision has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,279.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National Vision by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,866,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,283,000 after acquiring an additional 28,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,466,000 after acquiring an additional 553,662 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,326,000 after acquiring an additional 100,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in National Vision by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,428,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,991,000 after acquiring an additional 81,907 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in National Vision by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,765,000 after acquiring an additional 289,313 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

