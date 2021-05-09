4,404 Shares in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Triton International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRTN stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97. Triton International Limited has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 49.89%.

In related news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $733,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,912,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TRTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

