4,320 Shares in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BH. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Biglari in the 4th quarter worth $334,000.

NYSE:BH opened at $148.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.01 and its 200-day moving average is $119.84. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.63 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $336.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 1,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.

