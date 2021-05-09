4,320 Shares in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BH. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Biglari in the 4th quarter worth $334,000.
NYSE:BH opened at $148.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.01 and its 200-day moving average is $119.84. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.63 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $336.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.
Biglari Company Profile
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.
