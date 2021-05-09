$432.74 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will announce $432.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $408.98 million to $462.04 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $333.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.45 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CODI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $26.57. 137,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,129. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $458,034. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 26,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $634,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,685 shares of company stock worth $1,219,324. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

