3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $6,147,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 174.3% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $2,047,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 100.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $203.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $203.87. The company has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

