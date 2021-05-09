$396.78 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will announce sales of $396.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $399.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $394.67 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $374.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

NYSE:FDS traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $337.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,001. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $272.10 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.03 and a 200-day moving average of $323.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,133 shares of company stock worth $1,901,164. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

