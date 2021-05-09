$388.95 Million in Sales Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will announce sales of $388.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stride’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $388.90 million to $389.00 million. Stride posted sales of $268.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

LRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $28.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $808,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,760 shares of company stock worth $6,940,722 over the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Stride by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Stride by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

