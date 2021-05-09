3,538 Shares in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

NYSE:GIB opened at $91.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $91.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.78.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

