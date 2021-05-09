3,140 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,092,000 after acquiring an additional 38,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 143,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 120,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $184.66 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $142.36 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.80.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

