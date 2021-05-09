2,910 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on C shares. Argus increased their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Citigroup stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average of $62.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

