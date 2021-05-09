2,565 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Purchased by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 12,950.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Square by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $706,800.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,927 shares in the company, valued at $33,839,012.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total value of $24,961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,364,264 shares of company stock worth $328,210,795. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.02.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $233.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.79. The company has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.40, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

