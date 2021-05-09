239,910 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Purchased by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 239,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,701,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000.

FNDF stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $34.14.

