2,024 Shares in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iRobot in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in iRobot by 82.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in iRobot by 5,146.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iRobot by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $7,154,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,539 shares of company stock worth $1,541,466. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRBT. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

IRBT opened at $96.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.81. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

