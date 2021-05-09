20,200 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $1,221,905.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,249 shares in the company, valued at $51,749,320.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,439 shares of company stock worth $2,041,735. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $91.04 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $136.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NBIX. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.63.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

