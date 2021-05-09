$2.38 Million in Sales Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will post $2.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $900,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Workhorse Group posted sales of $80,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,875%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year sales of $100.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.50 million to $144.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $295.11 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $400.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WKHS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

WKHS stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.64. 12,541,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,122,533. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 903.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 351.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

