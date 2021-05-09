1Million Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $79,685.00 (1MT)

1Million Token (CURRENCY:1MT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One 1Million Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001218 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 1Million Token has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. 1Million Token has a total market capitalization of $696,999.54 and $79,685.00 worth of 1Million Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008484 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00015684 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1Million Token Profile

