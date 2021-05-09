18,649 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Purchased by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,478.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,196 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $54.10. 3,278,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,321,633. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.01.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

