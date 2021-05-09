1,756 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $18,295,423.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $1,739,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,933 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,051. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.26.

CRWD stock opened at $189.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.10. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.12 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.