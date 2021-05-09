10,957 Shares in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,375,000 after buying an additional 754,113 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth $13,256,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 364.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,704,000 after buying an additional 514,953 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,954,000 after buying an additional 472,586 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth $5,420,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,593.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $1,303,430. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 151.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

