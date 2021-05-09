-$1.91 EPS Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will report ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.66). Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings per share of ($2.78) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year earnings of ($5.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.32) to ($4.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $147,171,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,883,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $29,077,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $18,580,000. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCLH traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,875,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,891,131. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.