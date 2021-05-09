0x (ZRX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.52 Billion

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last week, 0x has traded down 0% against the dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and $196.29 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x coin can currently be bought for $1.95 or 0.00003313 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00081997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00062242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $465.13 or 0.00790775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00103849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,645.55 or 0.09598091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00044243 BTC.

About 0x

0x (ZRX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 781,547,659 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.