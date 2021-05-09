0x One Day Trading Volume Tops $158.24 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 9th. 0x has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $158.24 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0x has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00088135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00066690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00104566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $453.10 or 0.00786266 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,282.55 or 0.09166786 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

0x is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 781,547,659 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars.

