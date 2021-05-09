$0.93 EPS Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.98. MYR Group posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of MYRG stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,721. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.86. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,730.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,675.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,425 shares of company stock worth $4,469,083 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,489,000 after purchasing an additional 208,023 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MYR Group by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in MYR Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

