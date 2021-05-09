$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.89. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889 over the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.37. 1,573,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,410. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

