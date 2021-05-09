$0.59 EPS Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.67. FirstEnergy posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FE. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.52. 2,047,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456,124. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $44.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

