$0.49 EPS Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.54. Skechers U.S.A. posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 211.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

NYSE SKX traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $49.59. 1,806,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,189. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $53.14.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $55,305.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 523,232 shares of company stock worth $20,066,948 in the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.