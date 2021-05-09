$0.48 EPS Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. Ciena reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

NYSE:CIEN traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,925. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.86. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $137,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,637 shares of company stock worth $1,692,115 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 851.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

