-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

Shares of XERS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,156,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,383. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $194.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.22.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,073.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,981,000 after buying an additional 117,730 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 43,750 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $46,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

