-$0.26 EPS Expected for ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. ContraFect posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08.

A number of research firms have commented on CFRX. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. WBB Securities started coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ContraFect by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CFRX traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,594. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $150.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

