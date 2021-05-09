-$0.19 EPS Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.16). ImmunoGen reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.61 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:IMGN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.33. 1,280,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,674. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 320.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

