-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter valued at $1,267,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Yatra Online by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 512,005 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YTRA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. 180,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,122. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

