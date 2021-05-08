Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) PT Set at $74.00 by Raymond James

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) received a $74.00 target price from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 144.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.64.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

NYSE:ZYME opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.32.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $49,803.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $415,765.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn O’driscoll sold 786 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $27,289.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,704.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $276,979 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 277.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.