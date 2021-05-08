Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $213.36 Million

Equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post $213.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $203.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $218.00 million. Zumiez reported sales of $137.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 190,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $8,937,769.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 996,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,874,942.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $344,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,327.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,170 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,057. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zumiez by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $153,911,000 after acquiring an additional 143,586 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Zumiez by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 15.9% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 67,900 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZUMZ traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,453. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average is $40.78. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

