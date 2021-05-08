ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Market Capitalization Achieves $470,065.85

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $470,065.85 and approximately $3,546.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.39 or 0.00784725 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 80% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 81,188,021,462 coins and its circulating supply is 15,088,497,299 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.