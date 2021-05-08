ZrCoin Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $97,971.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00067176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.93 or 0.00252418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $676.31 or 0.01146292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 335.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00031069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.56 or 0.00745020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,996.02 or 0.99993666 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

