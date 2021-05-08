ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $11,940,729.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 253,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $11,940,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,950 shares in the company, valued at $11,940,729. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kirk Norman Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 186,721 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $8,841,239.35.

On Thursday, April 1st, Kirk Norman Brown sold 307,279 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $14,989,069.62.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $24,541,920.00.

NASDAQ:ZI traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.98. 3,128,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,263. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.48.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

