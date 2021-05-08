Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan Sells 15,625 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.44, for a total value of $4,538,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric S. Yuan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,998,437.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $295.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 378.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $149.16 and a one year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.81.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

