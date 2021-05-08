Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zoom Video Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Rigby forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ZM has been the topic of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.81.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $295.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.51, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.90. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.44, for a total transaction of $4,538,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,606 shares of company stock valued at $149,193,960 over the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

