Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.08.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $172.49 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $108.78 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,078.13, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after buying an additional 1,530,505 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 797,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,588,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

