Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s FY2021 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.08.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $172.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,078.13, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $108.78 and a 52-week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after purchasing an additional 41,605 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $304,733,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,019,000 after buying an additional 839,976 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

