ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.80.

NYSE ZIM opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.21. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $42.89.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,436,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

