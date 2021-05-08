Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $195.00 at DA Davidson

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.36.

Zillow Group stock opened at $119.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,713,000 after purchasing an additional 670,068 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $72,674,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,769,000 after acquiring an additional 388,568 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,665,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

