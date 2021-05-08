Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $119.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,638,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,920,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

