Zilla (ZLA) Market Cap Achieves $547,558.31

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Zilla coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a market cap of $547,558.31 and approximately $19,888.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zilla has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilla Profile

ZLA is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

