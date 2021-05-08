Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 947 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $925,528 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $183.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $189.59. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 114.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.22.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.