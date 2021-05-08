Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,080,481,000 after purchasing an additional 129,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after acquiring an additional 184,935 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,743,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $398,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.19.

NYSE GD opened at $194.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $128.80 and a twelve month high of $195.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.19.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

