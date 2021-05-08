Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $12.39 Million Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $12,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,022,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,065,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,845.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average is $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

