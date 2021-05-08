Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $10.74 Million Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Health Catalyst worth $10,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,193,000 after purchasing an additional 308,836 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,939,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 287,644 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,437,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 186,266 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at $5,934,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 123,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HCAT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 9,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $540,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,013,200.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $200,735.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

