Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $198.91 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.27 and a 1 year high of $199.19. The firm has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.79.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

