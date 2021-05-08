Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $132.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $132.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

